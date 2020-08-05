New Delhi: While on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, small-scale events are planned in states except in the COVID containment zones, West Bengal is wrapped in strict security measures on August 5, the first of the seven lockdown days in the state. While security will be tight to enforce the lockdown to combat COVID-19, extra precautions will be taken to thwart any attempt to disrupt the law and situation “anywhere by anyone be it any political or non-political body, an official said hinting at the Ram Mandir bhoomipujan. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: State Revises Lockdown Dates, to Impose Complete Shutdown on 7 Days in August

“No gatherings or congregation will be allowed anywhere. We will not see any colour – be it political or non-political … Nobody will be allowed to come out or hold any rally or any congregations. We will act strictly as per the law, the official told PTI. Also Read - West Bengal Fake COVID Test Report Racket Busted After 57-year-old Dies

Extra police force will be posted outside temples and religious places so that people do not come out of their homes violating lockdown restrictions and congregate, he added. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: 37 Containment Zones in Kolkata, 91 in Howrah | Full List Here

The lockdown dates have been revised thrice so far.

1st lockdown dates

August 2, Sunday

August 5, Wednesday

August 9, Sunday

August 16, Sunday

August 17, Monday

August 23, Sunday

August 24, Monday

2nd lockdown dates

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 16, Sunday

August 17, Monday

August 23, Sunday

August 24, Monday

3rd lockdown dates

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 20, Thursday

August 21, Friday

August 27, Thursday

August 28, Friday

August 31, Monday

The BJP had opposed the West Bengal government’s imposition of the lockdown on Wednesday and demanded that the date be changed as in the case of Eid on August 1 so that people of the state could take part in the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan with the rest of the country. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the TMC government will have to “pay a heavy price” in the state polls for not budging on its decision to enforce lockdown on August 5, despite requests by his party on account of the Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Dilip Ghosh said his party will not conduct any programme on the occasion, but workers will take part in prayer meets organised by the VHP and other organisations.

“People will conduct Yagya and perform other rituals to mark the ”bhoomi pujan” of Ram Mandir. The BJP is officially not conducting any programme, but our party workers will take part in celebrations,” Ghosh said.

Security will be tight in Kolkata, where an extra layer will be in place with senior Kolkata Police officers in the ranks of assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners posted at vital junctions including in front of temples.

All police stations have been directed to use extra force and ensure that there is no disruption of law and order in their respective areas.