West Bengal Lockdown From Today: Ahead of the commencement of a seven-day complete lockdown beginning from 5 PM today, people resorted to panic buying in several markets of West Bengal on Thursday, disregarding social distancing norms, ahead of the imposition of a total lockdown in the containment zones in the state. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension: Did You Copy From Voter List? Mamata Banerjee Scraps Containment Zone List of South 24 Parganas, Fresh Lockdown From 5 PM Today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said a lockdown will be imposed in the containment zones for seven days starting from 5 pm during the day to check the surge in COVID-19 cases. She has directed the police to firmly deal with those violating the norms put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension: These Are The Areas Under Complete Lockdown From Tomorrow | Check Full List

The Chief Minister has approved a list of 25 containment zones in Kolkata, 93 in North 24 Parganas and 56 in Howrah district. The lists of the containment zones of other districts have not been approved till Thursday morning. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 in West Bengal: First State to Announce Opening of All Religious Places, No Crowding, Says Mamata

However, despite a complete ban on mass gatherings, people were seen jostling in markets in Kolkata to buy essential commodities before the commencement of the lockdown. Long queues were witnessed outside department stores as people bought commodities for storage during the lockdown period. They also lined up outside gas agencies to buy additional LPG cylinders in the wake of the lockdown.

Police resorted to force to ensure order and social distancing norms, besides asking people through public address systems to remain indoors and not to panic as the government will ensure supply of essential commodities during the lockdown period.

(With Agency Inputs)