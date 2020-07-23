West Bengal Lockdown News: After earning a bad name when it comes to imposing restrictions on people, the West Bengal government has finally buckled up and readied a special police force to ensure that the full lockdowns on July 23, July 25 and July 29 are abided by. The focus in on Kolkata — as the city is seeing a huge spike in the number of the cases. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Will Flights on July 23, 25, 29 be Cancelled? Airlines in Catch-22 Situation

According to reports, 28 areas have been identified in the city where special police teams comprising five police officers will be posted. A three-member team has been assigned to every market in the city, which will remain strictly closed on these days. A 30-member roving police team has also been set up for overall monitoring.

Lockdown situation, from the very beginning, was reportedly relaxed in West Bengal with the state government wanting sweet shops to remain open etc. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in favour of resuming metro services from July 1. But the sudden spike in the number of the cases brought lockdown back. The containment zones in the state are sealed until July 31. However, with everything else functioning and people still flocking to daily markets, the freshly imposed restrictions also seemed ineffective, which is why the state government announced full lockdown in the state.

Kolkata Airport is operational. However would request you to contact the concerned Airline for any changes in flight schedule. — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) July 22, 2020

Flyers arriving in Kolkata from outside will have a tough time finding conveyance to reach their destinations. Several flights have been cancelled, but the airport is functional, the authorities informed in a tweet. West Bengal barred all international flights and domestic flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur. Flights from other cities are operating, depending on the specific airlines.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 1,221 as it reported the worst daily spike of 39 fatalities. The state also recorded 2,291 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 49,321.

The broad-based containment zones in the state stand at 930.