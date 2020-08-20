New Delhi: From Thursday, West Bengal is entering a period of 48-hour lockdown for the first time ever calling for more surveillance as so far the state only observed single-day lockdowns. Essential services will be exempted. No trains, flights services will be operational in these two days. Also Read - West Bengal to Celebrate Police Day on September 1 Every Year: Mamata Banerjee

There will be more surveillance in the containment zones. But overall, there will be no room for relaxations. Markets will remain closed. Kolkata now has 20 containment zones. Districts, on the other hand, have more containment zones now: Howrah (92), South 24 Parganas (56), North 24 Parganas (92), Hooghly (42), Nadia (372), Paschim Medinipur (188), Purba Bardhaman (347), Uttar Dinajpur (334) etc. Also Read - 'Nothing Should Destroy Culture, Heritage of Bengal,' Says Mamata Banerjee on Protests at Viswa Bharati

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said. Also Read - Raj Bhavan Under Surveillance, Alleges Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97% after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin.

West Bengal now has 27,678 active cases.

The next lockdowns will be observed on August 27 and on August 31.