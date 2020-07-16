West Bengal Lockdown: Amid an extended lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in West Bengal, local trains and metro services have been shut. As a result, farmers, traders and vegetable sellers have been unable to travel from the rural districts to capital city Kolkata. Vegetable prices have, as a consequence, nearly doubled with staples like potatoes and tomatoes being sold at up to Rs 80 a kg. Also Read - COVID-19 Positive: After Rekha, Farhan Akhtar’s Security Guard Tests Positive

The sale has dropped, local vegetable sellers worried, due to fears of coronavirus, and most of the harvest is still in stock in bulk quantity because customers are not buying.

Potatoes, that were available at a price range of Rs 20-40 per kg has now doubled to Rs 80, while the price of tomatoes has increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per kg. Similar, staple Bengali vegetables like Brinjal, Bitter Gourd, pumpkin and lady finger, etc also cost Rs 60, Rs 70, Rs 50 and Rs 60, respectively, an India Today report stated.

Vegetable vendors said that the prices will not go down until the train services are resumed in the state, because transportation by trucks is much more expensive than the expense incurred by train.

Notably, farmers and wholesalers have already suffered immensely in West Bengal this year due to Cyclone Amphan and its aftermath. The high transport costs and low demand on top of that have proved to be a tough challenge for them to recover from.