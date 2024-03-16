Home

News

West Bengal Lok Sabha Poll Date Announced; Voting To Take Place In 7 Phases

West Bengal Lok Sabha Poll: The Lok Sabha polls in the state will be conducted in 7 phases, keeping in mind security reasons.

Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Modi.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Poll Date: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. The state, known for its vibrant political landscape, will witness voting in 7 phases. This decision is crucial, as West Bengal plays a significant role in the national political scenario.

