Kolkata: West Bengal has made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from five states amid surge in COVID-19 cases. These states are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. Now flyers from these states will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report for gaining entry into West Bengal from April 26 onwards. The report should not be older than 72 hours. Also Read - RT-PCR Negative Report Mandatory From April 9 For Flyers Arriving in Assam From Mumbai, Bengaluru

“Air passengers travelling from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh to WestBengal from April 26 onwards, will have to present negative COVID reports, no older than 72 hours,” the West Bengal government informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin. The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added. Since Thursday, 6,878 patients recovered from coronavirus in the state. The number of active cases currently is 74,737. In the last 24 hours, 52,646 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,00,56,136.