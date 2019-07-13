Kolkata: A man died after his hands got stuck in the doors of a metro train at Park Street station in West Bengal on Saturday. The incident took place at around 6.40 PM when the man was trying to board the train.

The deceased has been identified as Sajal Kanjilal, 56, a resident of Kasba area of the city, stated sources. The hands of the victim, who was standing on the platform, were stuck in the train gates even as it started moving. A high-level inquiry has been ordered and an inquiry committee has been set up by the Metro authorities taking cognisance of the accident.

The Metro Railway spokesperson reportedly said that the train was immediately brought to a halt and its power supply switched off soon after the incident. Besides, the passengers on board were evacuated. “There has been an unfortunate incident at Park Street station at 6.42 PM. While boarding a Kabi Subhash-bound train, a passenger’s hand got stuck between the doors,” said the spokesperson.

“How this happened is a matter of inquiry,” she added. Metro services were briefly suspended following the mishap. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also ordered a police inquiry into the incident.