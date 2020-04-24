New Delhi: At least 13 shops were damaged in a massive fire that broke out inside the campus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)on Friday evening. Recue operations are underway and the fire has been doused now. Also Read - 'You Are Nominated, I am Elected': Mamata Banerjee's Letter Bomb in the Times of Corona | 10 Points

The blaze erupted at the Tech market inside the college campus following heavy showers. Police have not ascertained the cause of the fire as of yet. However, speculations are that it was caused by a gas leak near the idli shop. Also Read - Critically Endangered Gangetic Dolphins Spotted From Ghats of Kolkata Due to Reduced Water Pollution

More details are awaited. Also Read - No Mobile Phones in Bengal Hospitals, But Why? Well, BJP Thinks it Knows