West Bengal Weather Update: Kolkata, Jhargram, Howrah, Dumdum, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar to witness heavy rain, IMD issues alert

According to the weather office forecast, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the city and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

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West Bengal Rains

New Delhi: West Bengal has been witnessing moderate rainfall over the past few days. After continuous rainfall, the low-pressure system has moved towards Jharkhand. However, experts believe that the possibility of normal monsoon showers in Kolkata cannot be ruled out. Light to moderate rain is likely in the city around noon today.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is forecast in North Bengal, while gusty winds may lash parts of South Bengal. Here’s a look at the weather conditions expected across different parts of the state.

West Bengal Weather Update: Key details here

The IMD forecast says that the sky will remain mainly cloudy in Kolkata today.

According to the weather office forecast, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the city and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 30.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees below normal.

IMD has said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places in all districts of South Bengal today.

In addition, there is a possibility of thundershowers at Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata districts.

Gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are possible during this time.

According to the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places in all the districts of North Bengal.

There may be heavy rain at one or two places in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.

There is a possibility of rain ranging from 7 to 11 centimeters.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of thundershowers at all the districts of North Bengal.

Gusty winds can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Flood alert issued in two Jharkhand districts following heavy rains

An alert was issued in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum and Ramgarh districts on Tuesday as the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers flowed above the danger mark, while the water level of Patratu dam also rose following incessant rains, officials said. In East Singhbhum, the district administration alerted civic bodies and directed officials to closely monitor the rising water levels of the two rivers in Jamshedpur, they said.

The Swarnarekha was flowing at 122.96 metres, 1.46 metres above its danger mark of 121.50 metres, while the Kharkhai was at 134.37 metres, 5.37 metres above its danger level of 129 metres, he said.

The administration urged people, particularly those living in the catchment areas, to remain alert and move to shelters that have been set up, if required. People were also advised against venturing near the swollen rivers.