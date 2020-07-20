New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman was killed by a cab driver in Kolkata on Sunday. Reports claimed that the cabbie killed the woman after she asked him to pay back the loan of Rs 30,000. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Das, a resident of Charu Market. She used to work as domestic help. Also Read - West Bengal Containment Zones: State Adds 63 More Areas, Total 739 Zones Now | Check List Here

Notably, Das had picked up the victim in his cab after work from Mudiali. She was sitting at the back,however, an argument started over the repayment of the loan. The accused took the car to Southern Avenue and in a fit of rage, he slit Lakshmi's throat.

Police have recovered her body from a canal off EM Bypass in Kolkata, reported The Indian Express. Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him.

Confirming the development, a police official said,”The who had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from the woman has been taken into custody. During interrogation, Das said that he got furious when she demanded it back and killed her. A case of murder has been registered.”