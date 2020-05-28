New Delhi: As train and flight services resumed in the state earlier today, West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 344 coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in stat to 4,536. As many as 20 migrant trains and 11 flights ferried stranded people back to the state on Thursday. Also Read - West Bengal News: Week After Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata Hit by Gusty Winds, Downpour

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the Railways Ministry calling them 'irresponsible' to send train trains just for their 'political convenience', and not adhering to the state's schedule. Moreover, Banerjee had rejected the idea of incoming flights till May 30.

However, Congress spokesperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury fired salvo against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and said that the migrant workers returning to their homes are not "corona demons", but it is the state that is failing to build adequate healthcare facilities to tackle COVID-19.

This is in the backdrop of the recent Cyclone Amphan on May 20 that left many parts of the state in a devastating condition. Banerjee had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the alleged “whimsical” functioning of the railways in sending Shramik Special trains to West Bengal.

The state’s infrastructure is “stretched to its limit” after the cyclone and it can receive very few trains carrying migrant workers back on a daily basis as of now, she had said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly infection climbed to 223 as six more people died in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin read. It also stated that the deaths of 72 other COVID-19 patients were due to comorbidities and novel coronavirus was “incidental” in their cases.

At least 9,256 samples were tested for the contagion since Wednesday evening. With this, 1,75,769 tests have been conducted in the state so far, while the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 1,668.