Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the Covid-19 red zones across the state would be divided into three categories — A, B and C — giving partial relaxations to resume normalcy in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Bnerjee said: "We have decided to divide all the red zones into three categories — A, B and C. There will be partial relaxations in both 'B' and 'C' category, while strict guidelines will be maintained in the 'A' category."

She said that her government has maintained a humane face towards the residents of Bengal. "We understand their problems and that is why we are taking a bunch of actions to ease out the lockdown phase by giving partial relaxations. No one should worry. Even our government is taking necessary measures to bring back the migrant labourers stranded in various parts of India," the Chief Minister said, adding that everyone would be brought back to Bengal.

Banerjee said that about one lakh migrant workers had already returned to Bengal and there would be 100 more such trains to bring back the others.

She said that some relaxations will be given to a few particular sectors such as manufacturing, construction and fisheries. The famous cottage industry of the state will also be given some boost.

“Our government is giving free food grains to all ration card holders and this will continue for the next three months,” Banerjee said, as she attacked the Centre for not paying out its dues to Bengal.

“We are asking for our dues from the Centre. Every time we ask for the amount, we have to return empty-handed. We are not begging for anything from the Central government. We are just demanding the Rs 52,000 crore that we are supposed to receive from the Centre,” the Chief Minister said, appealing to every resident of Bengal to stand by her state government at the time of the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in Bengal climbed to 126 on Tuesday, up by 8, with 110 new cases getting reported in the last 24-hours. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state reached 2,173, of which 1,363 are active currently.

“The discharge rate is about 28 per cent in Bengal. We have stepped up sample testing. Till date, 52,622 samples have been tested,” said state Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.