West Bengal News: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has written to the Railway Board, opining that metro and local train services in the state can resume in a limited manner with all health safety protocols including physical distancing. In a letter to the Railway Board chairman, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, "This is to bring to your notice that state government is of the view that metro and local train services can be resumed in Bengal in a limited manner maintaining the norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocols."

Further, the state government has also requested the board to put in place the required logistics for smooth operations of the services.Before resumption of the services, the required modalities and logistics to ensure smooth operation may be worked out in consultation with the state government, the letter, sent to the board on Friday, said.

It must be noted that the letter did not mention any date from which from which metro and local train services can be resumed.

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee suggested that her government was willing to allow one-fourth of suburban trains services and full Metro Railway services with adequate safety protocols, including social distancing from September 1.