New Delhi: Just a week after Cyclone Amphan left a devasting impact in several districts of West Bengal, Kolkata was on Wednesday struck by yet another round of downpour and winds up to 96 kmph.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that moderate thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied with squall with wind speed 50-60 kmph and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect some parts of Kolkata today.

West Bengal: Rainfall lashes parts of Kolkata. India Meteorological Departement (IMD) had predicted that moderate thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied with squall with wind speed 50-60 kmph and light to moderate rainfall is likely to affect some parts of Kolkata today. pic.twitter.com/gi5toXQXIr
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Notably, the second storm hit the city at a speed not much less than Cyclone Amphan itself, that gusted through at a speed of 110-130 kmph in Kolkata.

Moreover, some areas of the city are still struggling over drinking water and electricity as a result of the cyclonic storm, even as private power utility, CESC Ltd claimed that power has been restored in most areas.

CESC Ltd, which supplies power to most parts of the metropolis claimed that 95 per cent of its 33 lakh consumers have been reconnected to power.

Protests broke out earlier this week as people took to the streets agitated over disruption of power. In Barasat and Duttapukur area of North 24 Parganas district, hundreds of people blocked the Jessore Road to protest against non-resumption of power by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), police said.

“We are committed to work on a war footing to ensure normalcy. Of 33 lakh consumers, 32 lakh have been connected. Teams are working round-the-clock. You have been very patient. We seek your cooperation as we work 24/7 to restore normalcy,” the CESC tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked PM Modi to provide funds as the state no longer had the infrastructure to support lakhs of returning migrant workers in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan.