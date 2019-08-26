New Delhi: With no arrest made so far in a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor murder case, protests were held by the TMC workers from Manbedia area of Kulti in West Bengal. Police investigation in the case is underway.

TMC councillor Muhammad Khalid Khan was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants on the night of August 24. The unfortunate incident took place in West Bengal’s Paschim Burdwan district. “Muhammad Khalid Khan, a Trinamool Congress councillor was shot dead around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. We have received a complaint and detained one person for questioning,” an officer of Kulti police station said.

The family of the deceased have named the alleged killers. According to Khan’s brother, Khan was on his way home when three bike-borne men opened fire. Further, he named three suspects Kader Sheikh, Tinku Sheikh and Shahid Sheikh.

Jitendra Tiwari, the Mayor of Asansol Municipality and Trinamool leader said, “His family members said that they have seen the attackers.”

In the month of June, a TMC leader identified as Nirmal Kundu was shot twice in the head around 7 PM near Nimta and the same was caught on CCTV camera. He was rushed to the hospital but he died on the way, reported the police.