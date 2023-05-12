Home

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the West Bengal government over banning the film ‘The Kerala Story’ saying the movie is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profile.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha asked why West Bengal government should not allow the film to run, pointing out that the movie is being released all over the country.

“The movie is being released all over the country, why should West Bengal ban the movie? West Bengal is not different from other parts of the Country. If it can run in other parts of the country, why should the State of West Bengal ban the film? It is running in other parts of the country which have a similar demographic profile as West Bengal,” CJI Chandrachud asked West Bengal government.

The bench further asked, “If the public does not think that the film is not worth seeing, they will not see it. This has nothing to do with the cinematic value of the movie, it may be good or bad. Why should you not allow a film to run?”

The top court also issued notice to the West Bengal government on the plea of the makers of the movie challenging the decision of West Bengal to ban the screening of the movie in the State.

It further issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on the de facto ban on the movie in the State.

The bench sought responses from the States and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, said that in all other matters relating to the same film, this court had asked the parties to move High Court, and the producer should also be asked to move High Court.

When the bench asked why the West Bengal government banned the movie, Singhvi said that there are intelligence reports regarding threats of law and order problems.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing as producer of the film, said that on the date of the release of the movie, the Chief Minister of West Bengal made a statement that the film is against a community and the exhibition can cause law and order problems.

He further said that the film was banned after it ran for three days without any problem.

The filmmakers also challenged the de facto ban imposed on the movie by the State of Tamil Nadu by issuing an “alert” anticipating protests in connection with the release of the film due to which theatres in the State withdrew the film.

Regarding Tamil Nadu, the bench asked the government what it is doing as this is a public order situation.

“We would like to know from you, what are the specific administrative arrangements to ensure safety. The state government cannot say that we will look the other way while theatres are being attacked, chairs being burnt,” the bench said.

