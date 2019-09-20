New Delhi: At least 13 people were injured, six of them critical, after a major fire broke out on Friday at Haldia Petrochemical’s Naphtha Cracker unit of Haldia Petrochemicals in the riverport of Haldia, 125 km away from Kolkata in West Bengal.

The injured have been taken to a hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Over ten fire brigades and several ambulances reached the spot and are currently undertaking rescue operations at the Haldia plant.

Following the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is monitoring the situation. The Chief Minister asked to create a green corridor from Haldia and bring the injured to the state capital.

The Haldia Petrochemicals factory is a joint venture of the West Bengal government, the TATA group, The Chatterjee group along with the Indian Oil Corporation and more as the major stakeholders.

More details are awaited.