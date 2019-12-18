New Delhi: At a time when West Bengal is witnessing rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, a BJP delegation, which was on its way to visit the violence-hit Malda and Murshidabad districts of the state, was on Tuesday stopped by police on the way and they were later taken into police custody.

Part of the delegation, two BJP MPs namely Nisith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were taken into custody to prevent any breach of law and order when they tried to go to the Bhaluka Road station.

The incident happened when the two MPs tried to proceed by breaking through the police cordon but were stopped by the police. However, Pramanik later accused the state government of fomenting disturbances.

On December 13, a railway station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was set ablaze as hundreds of people protested against the CAA. As part of the violence, Railway Protection Force personnel deputed at the Beldanga station were also beaten up by protesters. Intensifying the protest further, protestors blocked railway tracks at the Uluberia station in Howrah district and damaged a number of trains there.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister accused the Central government of spreading violence across the country and urged it to withdraw the contentious CAA.

Alleging that the BJP-led Central government has failed in fulfilling its promise of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, Mamata accused Home Minister Amit Shah of acting more like a BJP leader than Home Minister.

“You (Amit Shah) are Home Minister of the country, not only a BJP leader. Please maintain peace in the country. You have not adhered to ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ but ‘sabke saath sarvanash’ (devastation for all). Withdraw CAA and NRC or else I will see how you will implement it here,” she said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata.