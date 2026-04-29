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West Bengal Poll of Polls: 6 out of 8 exit polls predict BJPs historic win under Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Shah

West Bengal Poll of Polls: 6 out of 8 exit polls predict BJP’s historic win under Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Shah

West Bengal exit polls 2026: Recording a massive voter's turnout, the voters of the state of West Bengal broke all records with a massive voter turnout of nearly 92 per cent. For those unversed, the B

Suvendu Adhikari- File image

West Bengal exit polls 2026: Recording a massive voter’s turnout, the voters of the state of West Bengal broke all records with a massive voter turnout of nearly 92 per cent. For those unversed, the BJP led by Suvendu Adhikari and AITMC led by West Bengal CM Banerjee are fighting a tough contest in the eastern state of India, which is under the TMC rule for the last few decades. Notably, the first phase of polling was held on April 23. With a total of 294 constituency seats, the majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly is 148.

West Bengal exit polls 2026

1- Zeenia AI:

TMC: 129-145

BJP: 144-160

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2- Poll Diary:

TMC: 99-127

BJP: 142-171

3- Praja Poll:

TMC: 85-110

BJP: 178-208

4- Janmat Polls:

TMC: 195-205

BJP: 80-90

5- Matrize:

TMC: 125-140

BJP: 146-161

6- P-Marq:

TMC: 118-138

BJP: 150-175

7- People’s Pulse:

TMC: 177-187

BJP: 95-110

8- Praja Poll:

TMC: 85-110

BJP- 178-208

Voting ends in West Bengal Assembly Elections

West Bengal has registered a record 92.47 per cent voter turnout in two-phased assembly polls, the highest since Independence, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

As of 7.45 pm, poll participation in West Bengal in phase II of assembly elections stood at 91.66 per cent. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent.

“The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47 per cent,” the poll watchdog said.

West Bengal has a voter base of 6.81 crore.

Previously, the highest voter turnout in the state was 84.72 per cent in the 2011 assembly polls.

In this phase, the participation of women electors was marginally higher compared to men. According to the EC, 92.28 per cent of the total women electors voted as compared to 91.07 per cent men.

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