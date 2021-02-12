New Delhi: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation as Rajya Sabha member on Friday, a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders welcomed the former Railway Minister into their party. Also Read - TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns From Rajya Sabha Over 'Violence' in Bengal, Says 'Feeling Suffocated'

BJP MP Babul Supriyo threw his party's doors open for Dinesh Trivedi, while they were speaking at India Today Conclave East event.

Dinesh Trivedi is 'Welcome to BJP'

When Babul Supriyo was asked what he wanted to say to Dinesh Trivedi who quit the TMC, he said, “Welcome to BJP dada… Good to have you on board”.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal incharge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that though no talks have been held with Dinesh Trivedi yet, he would be welcomed in the party in case he so desired.

“No discussion has been held with Trivedi about joining the BJP. If he wants to join our party, he will be welcomed,” Vijayvargiya said.

Trivedi’s decision to resign was late: BJP

“Trivedi’s decision however has come late,” Vijayvargiya quipped while claiming that they had met at an airport wherein Trivedi had said that he felt suffocated in TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s party.

Trivedi announced his resignation on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament. His resignation could be a big blow to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, with the state going to the polls in the next few months.

Vijayvargiya said: “In West Bengal politics, a person who is honest and wants to serve society, state, and the country is not respected in the Trinamool. He can’t remain in the Trinamool.”

The BJP leader claimed that no one would stay in Trinamool over a period of time due to the “arrogance” of Banerjee and her nephew.

TMC was ‘unaware’ that Trivedi had issues

Trivedi did not discuss the issues plaguing him with Mamata Banerjee before his resignation, TMC’s official spokesperson and former RS MP Vivek Gupta said.

Gupta also said Trivedi’s resignation was not a setback for the TMC and will not affect the party’s poll campaign in the state.

“We are all trying to speak to him but instead he is busy talking to others. This is the first time that we have heard that he is feeling suffocated or claustrophobic or he is affected by the violence,” Gupta said.