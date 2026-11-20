Bengal postpones Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls scheduled to begin November 23

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2027 in West Bengal has been put off.

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Bengal SIR has been postponed over unusual circumstances. File image

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2027 in West Bengal has been put off. The state Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said on Friday that the exercise, which was set to start on November 23, will not begin on that date.

The programme was postponed due to “some unavoidable circumstances”, the CEO’s office said in a statement.

Also Read | SIR 2026 deadline extended: Election Commission takes big call in 7 states and UTs; final voter list to be published on this date

“The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances,” it stated. The modified schedule for the exercise would be intimated subsequently, the statement said.

SIR in Delhi

Just a day earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it was more concerned with access to include electors whose names were struck out in the draft voter list during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi, after it was informed that the Election Commission has now said that people can download blank enumeration forms from its website and fill them.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the poll panel to place in the public domain the list of electors who were issued notices during the SIR exercise in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.

Also Read | Rajasthan’s voter list shows significant discrepancy, 1.1 million voters more than SIR list

On August 31, the Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi, reporting that approximately 47 lakh names had been omitted from a pre-revision electorate of around 1.45 crore.

The poll panel on October 29 had revised the schedule for the SIR exercise in five states and Delhi following requests from the concerned chief electoral officers (CEOs).

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15, and the final roll will be published on December 22.