Kolkata: A large number of people on Monday ransacked the Visva Bharati campus protesting against the construction of a boundary wall at the Poush Mela ground in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The incident took place as the Visva Bharati authorities decided to fence off the Poush Mela ground by erecting a boundary wall and began the construction work there this morning. A 1,000-strong mob of irate locals, under the banner of Save Poush Mela Committee, barged into the fair ground and vandalised temporary shelters. They were seen breaking plastic chairs and other structures that were installed there on a temporary basis. They also dismantled one of the varsity gates using a JCB machine.

Sources said that students, alumni and local people also held a sit-in demonstration before the 'Upasana Griho' (Prayer hall) of the Central University protesting against the alleged attempt to prevent access of people to the iconic fair ground – a place where the annual cultural carnival is held during winter every year attracting massive footfall.

According to sources, Visva Bharati authorities decided to scrap Poush Mela after its ‘bitter experience’ with local traders in the last two years. There were tussles between the authorities and local traders and artisans in the past for making the latter comply with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.