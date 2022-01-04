Kolkata: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government revised the guidelines for arrival of domestic flights, from Mumbai and Delhi, to the state, on Tuesday. The state government has now permitted flight from Mumbai and Delhi thrice a week– on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Earlier, the flights from two metropolitans were announced only twice a week in West Bengal.Also Read - West Bengal Travel Update: The State Restricts Flights From Delhi And Mumbai, Details Inside

In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary BP Gopalika said the new guidelines will come into effect from Wednesday, January 5.

"…this is to kindly inform that the matter was reviewed and that the State Government is extremely sensitive towards the inconvenience that may be caused to the passengers but restrictions are absolutely essential for containment of COVID cases in the State.

However, the incoming domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi will be allowed thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from January 5, 2022 and the same will be reviewed again shortly depending upon the COVID situation in the State,” the letter said.

The West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to communicate the aforesaid decision to all airlines for necessary action.

West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 16,55,228. Till yesterday, the number of active cases stood at 20,186. The positivity rate in the state jumped to nearly 20 per cent on Monday.

Due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, the West Bengal government had earlier restricted flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to only twice a week. Both New Delhi and Mumbai are witnessing the largest surge in Covid-19 infections.