New name proposed for West Bengal as Suvendu govt tables proposal in state assembly; details here

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a Cabinet-approved proposal to rename the state Paschim Banga, with the resolution slated to be introduced in the Assembly during the winter session on December 9.

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Suvendu Adhikari's govt has announced the renaming of West Bengal. File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced Monday that the state will also be named ‘Paschim Banga’ in English. He noted that the state Cabinet has cleared the proposal, and a resolution will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9. The decision followed a cabinet meeting chaired by Adhikari at the Kolkata State Secretariat.

Alongside the renaming plan, the Cabinet also approved 10,146 recruitments across various departments, waived examination fees for unemployed job seekers, announced Rs 1 lakh support for gaushalas under the Gokul Mission, and set December 4 as the start date for the Assembly’s winter session. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Monday, Adhikari said the proposed change is rooted in the history surrounding West Bengal’s formation in 1947 and described the move as necessary.

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“In English, too, West Bengal will be ‘Paschim Banga’. ‘Paschim Banga’, it must be written exactly as is. We are bringing a resolution to the Legislative Assembly on the 9th; following that, it will go to the Government of India and then to Parliament,” Adhikari said. Adhikari said the name “Paschim Banga” must be written exactly that way in English, linking the change to the history of the state’s formation on June 20, 1947, during Partition.

“The Cabinet has given its approval today, and we will move the resolution in the Legislative Assembly on the 9th. This is a matter of history, the history surrounding the formation of West Bengal, which took place in 1947.

This change is something that ought to happen. Instead of ‘West Bengal’, it will be ‘Paschim Banga’.” After the resolution is passed by the Assembly, it will be sent to the Union government for parliamentary and legal procedures. Under Article 3 of the Constitution of India, changing a state’s name requires a law enacted by Parliament.

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The name debate is not new. It has been going on for over a decade. In 2011, a proposal to rename the state “Paschim Banga”/”Paschim Bango” was put forward, but it did not receive central approval.

A few years later, the story took another turn. Between 2016 and 2018, the previous Trinamool Congress government proposed “Bangla”, passing a resolution in July 2018. Once again, the Union government did not approve the change. Beyond the renaming resolution, Monday’s Cabinet meeting cleared major administrative and welfare measures.

It approved 10,146 recruitments across different state departments as part of the government’s broader one-lakh recruitment target, as well as announced that the state government will bear examination fees for unemployed candidates appearing in recruitment examinations, making the fee free for applicants from now onwards. Declared Rs 1 lakh assistance for gaushalas under Gokul Mission Support initiatives. It also confirmed that the winter session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will begin on December 4, with eight Bills slated to be proposed during the session.