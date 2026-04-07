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West Bengal SIR: 91 lakh names deleted from voter list — Big development ahead of state elections as EC data reveals shocking facts

West Bengal SIR: 91 lakh names deleted from voter list — Big development ahead of state elections as EC data reveals shocking facts

The total number of voter name deletions has risen to over 90.8 lakh in the West Bengal SIR.

SIR- File image

West Bengal SIR: In a significant political and national development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has estimated that the total number of deleted voters in West Bengal has risen to approximately 91 lakh. The number of voters deleted from the updated voter list is important as the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been in news since the Bihar Assembly Elections. Here are all the details you need to know about the data shared by the Election Commission of India on West Bengal SIR.

What is the data shared by Election Commission of India on West Bengal SIR?

In the recent update shared by the Election Commission, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has estimated that the total number of deleted voters in West Bengal has risen to approximately 91 lakh, with the judicial adjudication process for voters in West Bengal concluding after midnight on Monday.

However, the number might increase nominally in due course after the ECI arrives at the final figure, with the process of putting e-signatures by the judicial officers completed for a small percentage of the total number of cases that were referred for judicial adjudication.

Who are the people who’s names have been deleted from voters list?

As per the figures provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, of the total number of 60,06,675 cases referred for judicial adjudication, the process has been finalised for 59,84,512 cases, with e-signatures of the judicial officers put on them.

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Again, out of the figure of 59,84,512, the number of voters who have been deemed “excludable” and hence “deleted” by the judicial officers stands at 27,16,393, which means that the total number of deleted voters in West Bengal currently stands at 90,83,345.

Significant deletions were also recorded in the Bangladesh-bordering North 24 Parganas district, where over 3.25 lakhs of the 5.91 lakh under-scrutiny electors were found not eligible to vote, and in Malda, where over 2.39 lakhs of the 8.28 lakh under judicial review voters were deleted.

The deletion figures following adjudication in South 24 Parganas district stood at nearly 2.23 lakhs, in Purba Bardhaman district at 2.09 lakhs and in Nadia at 2.98 lakhs, the EC data said.

In terms of percentage, post-adjudication deletions in Nadia and North 24 Parganas – districts which are perceptively dominated by the Hindu namashudra Matua community members – were at a whopping 77.86 per cent and 55.08 per cent respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

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