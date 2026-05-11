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West Bengal SIR case: Deleted names more than margins of victory, says TMC to Supreme Court, which asks party to file new application

West Bengal SIR case: Deleted names more than margins of victory, says TMC to Supreme Court, which asks party to file new application

On the plea of ​​TMC, the bench of CJI Suryakant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that if the margin of defeat is less than the number of deleted names, then they can file a new application on this matter.

Supreme Court asks TMC to file new application.

New Delhi: West Bengal assembly elections have been completed, and the new government has also been formed. But the hearing in the Bengal SIR case is continuing in the Supreme Court. Today, i.e. on Monday, the Supreme Court made a big comment in this case. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) argued in the court that the margin of victory on at least 31 seats of Bengal was less than the votes, which were excluded from the list in the name of SIR. On this, the Supreme Court said that if the difference is less, then bring a new application.

What Did TMC Say?

Trinamool Congress lawyer Kalyan Banerjee told the Supreme Court that the removal of names through the SIR process has greatly affected the election results in West Bengal. Kalyan Banerjee said that the margin of victory in 31 seats was less than the number of names deleted due to SIR. A TMC candidate lost by 862 votes, while more than 5000 names were deleted in that constituency. Kalyan Banerjee said that the margin of votes between TMC and BJP was around 32 lakh and 35 lakh appeals are pending against the deleted names.

File A New Application: Supreme Court

On the plea of ​​TMC, the bench of CJI Suryakant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that if the margin of defeat is less than the number of deleted names, then they can file a new application on this matter. During the last hearing, the Supreme Court had said that if the margin of votes in winning or losing is reduced, then the court will see. At the same time, the Election Commission also said that a petition can be filed for this. Advocate Maneka Guruswamy told the bench that the Appellate Tribunal may take 4 years to clear the appeal at the current rate.

SIR Was Conducted Before Assembly Elections

It should be noted that the Election Commission conducted an extensive SIR campaign in West Bengal before the assembly elections. Under this campaign, the voter list of Bengal was updated. During this time, the names of the dead, moved to other places, duplicate and ineligible people were removed from the voter list, and names of new voters were added. About 90 lakh names were removed during this process in West Bengal. The TMC alleges that more than 27 lakh names out of this were removed in the name of ‘logical inconsistencies’ without any solid legal basis. Now, TMC is alleging that due to SIR, the results of the Bengal elections have been affected.

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