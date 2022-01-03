Kolkata: A day after strict curbs were imposed in West Bengal amid rise in COVID cases, the state government on Monday slightly eased restrictions on local trains in Kolkata. As per latest order issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government, local trains in state’s capital will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm, instead of shutting operations at 7 pm, as directed earlier.Also Read - West Bengal COVID Curbs: What's Allowed, What's Not | Full List of Guidelines

COVID19 | Local train services in Kolkata now to be extended up to 10pm in place of 7 pm from today, says West Bengal government — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

Also Read - West Bengal Issues System Alert, Likely to Impose Lockdown From Jan 3 Amid Omicron Cases | Details Here

Earlier today, West Bengal State Election Commission announced that no roadshows or bike rallies would be allowed during campaigning of upcoming municipal polls in the state. “Only 5 people will be allowed for door-to-door campaigning. Political meetings at indoor locations allowed with 50 per cent capacity. 500 people allowed for political rallies in open space, the State Election Commission said.

West Bengal government on Sunday re-imposed certain Covid restrictions in view of the worrying increase in daily cases, including those of the Omicron variant. Following in the footsteps of many states like, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, a night curfew from 10 pm – 5 am has been ordered. Only essential and emergency services can operate in this time.

Local trains in the state are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm, while all shopping malls and markets are allowed to remain open till 10 pm with only half their capacities.

The state has also decided to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week — on Monday and Friday starting January 5. Direct flights from the United Kingdom, which has reported a staggering number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, including those of the more infectious Omicron strain, have been stopped as well.