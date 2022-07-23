New Delhi: Tension brewed for Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal as state minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged teacher recruitment scam. The development comes as ED officials recovered Rs 20 crore in cash and 20 mobile phones from Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee’s residence.Also Read - Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal's Mystery Woman Caught With Rs. 20 Crore In Cash At Home By ED

West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam – 10 Points

Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested, was taken to ESI Hospital in Joka and a medical check-up was conducted on him. While coming out of the hospital, Chatterjee, when asked whether he tried to contact Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, “I tried, but could not connect (to her).” The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residences of Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari and several others and recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. The ED came across more treasures from the posh residence of Arpita Mukherjee at Diamond Park housing complex in south Kolkata. As per ED estimates, besides Rs 21.20 crore in cash, gold ornaments of estimated market value of Rs 89 lakhs, foreign currency of value of Rs 54 lakhs and sale deeds of eight flats have been recovered so far from her residence. The recovered amount is suspected to be proceeds of the SSC scam. The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. Partha Chatterjee, who was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam. The Calcutta High Court in a slew of writ petitions had recently directed the CBI to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers. The ED is investigating money trail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)] in these cases, involving the illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff [Assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and teachers in Primary school. Partha Chatterjee, currently industries and commerce minister, held the education portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off. Partha Chatterjee became the Minister-in-Charge of Higher Education and School Education Department of West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee won her second term as chief minister in 2016. He served as the state education minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabineet from 2014 to 2021. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Saturday distanced itself from the issue as party’s state general secretary and spokesman Kunal Ghosh issued a statement. “The onus is on the person or her counsel from whose residence the huge amount of cash has been recovered. The onus is also on those and their counsels whose names are surfacing in the case. Neither Trinamool Congress as a party nor the state government has any connection with the cash recovery by the ED. The party is keeping a close watch on the entire issues on why unnecessarily a campaign is going on involving the party. The party leadership will give the reaction at the right moment,” Ghosh said. Opposition BJP went hammer and tongs over the development and demanded a reply from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The CM must issue a statement over the arrest of a cabinet minister. The arrest proves that the TMC is knee-deep in corruption,” BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said. Speaker Biman Banerjee said the ED must inform the speaker before arresting a member of the assembly. “The ED or CBI, while arresting any MP or MLA, has to inform the speaker of the Lok Sabha or assembly. This is the constitutional norm. But I have not received any communication from ED about Chatterjee’s arrest,” he said.

