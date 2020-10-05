Two bike-borne assailants shot dead a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in West Bengal near Titagarh of North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The duo opened fire at Manish Shukla on BT Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, police said. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Trouble in Cards For Nitish Kumar as LJP Walks Out of Ruling NDA? BJP-JD(U) to Agree on 50-50 Seat Sharing?

The assailants came on motorcycles and their faces were covered with masks, said BJP workers present at the spot. Two party workers also sustained injuries. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan's LJP to Fight Polls Against Nitish Kumar Government, Seeks BJP Alliance

BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh along the entire stretch from Kanchrapara to Titagarh in Barrackpore area on Monday in protest against the incident, sources said. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U), BJP Strike 50:50 Deal, Say Reports

Shukla, who defected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) two years ago, was a popular organisational leader. The news of his death led to tension in large parts of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

West Bengal: Visuals from North 24 Parganas' Titagarh where BJP councillor Manish Shukla has been shot dead. pic.twitter.com/9z81tlLtFU — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

A central team comprising party general secretary Sanjay Singh, MPs Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan, Jagannath Sarkar and Shanku Deb Panda are going to visit Shukla’s residence on Monday morning.

“Shukla was murdered. We demand a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the role of the police. Arjun Singh’s life is also in danger. Mamata Banerjee cannot rule the state with terror,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned CM Mamata Banerjee and state police over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 4, 2020

The BJP said that Bengal is now being turned into a place where murders are normalised. “Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC,” the party tweeted.

Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC. pic.twitter.com/t3LBqjrtNT — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) October 4, 2020

Shukla was also an outgoing councillor of the Titagarh municipality where the term of the elected civic body has ended. Elections are due in around 110 civic bodies in the state.

(With PTI inputs)