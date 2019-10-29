Kolkata: Three suspected cattle smugglers were killed and one other injured in an accidental blast of a crude bomb used by them in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday, BSF sources were by a report as saying.

Officials noted that these smugglers were in the practice of tying a socket bomb to the neck of the animal to thwart the efforts of the BSF jawans to nab the smugglers across the Indo-Bangla border

Border Security Force (BSF): Three people died, one injured after a socket bomb, hidden in a bucket by cattle smugglers exploded near Border outpost (BOP) Farzipara today at 1820 hours. The injured has been admitted to a hospital. #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

The injured has been admitted to a government hospital.

“The village is notorious for cattle smuggling. We suspect that those who died too were cattle smugglers. They were preparing the cattle for cross-border smuggling. They usually tie socket bombs around animals” necks so that if BSF get hold of these the bombs go off killing our jawan,” a senior BSF official said.

