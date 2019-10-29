Kolkata: Three suspected cattle smugglers were killed and one other injured in an accidental blast of a crude bomb used by them in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday, BSF sources were by a report as saying.
Officials noted that these smugglers were in the practice of tying a socket bomb to the neck of the animal to thwart the efforts of the BSF jawans to nab the smugglers across the Indo-Bangla border
The injured has been admitted to a government hospital.
“The village is notorious for cattle smuggling. We suspect that those who died too were cattle smugglers. They were preparing the cattle for cross-border smuggling. They usually tie socket bombs around animals” necks so that if BSF get hold of these the bombs go off killing our jawan,” a senior BSF official said.
(With agency inputs)