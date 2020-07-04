Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was on Saturday shot in the leg near her residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. Also Read - Kolkata Airport: No Flights From Six COVID Hotspots to Kolkata Between July 6-19

"She has been taken to a hospital. Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said.

Das had won the election as an Independent but joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

Earlier in the day, a TMC worker was allegedly hacked to death in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, while an SUCI member's body was found hanging from a tree in the area.

Earlier in the day, a TMC worker was allegedly hacked to death in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, while an SUCI member’s body was found hanging from a tree in the area.

Workers of the SUCI and the ruling TMC clashed in the Kultali area of the district on Friday over a power tussle in Maipith-Baikanthapur panchayat, sources said.

The TMC alleged that its member Ashwini Manna was beaten up and hacked to death allegedly by members of the SUCI.

The SUCI, which was once a formidable force in the area, alleged that its district committee member, Sudhashu Jana, was abducted from his house by TMC workers, following which he was beaten to death and the body hung from the tree.

Police said Manna was killed, but Jana is suspected to have committed suicide.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Jana’s body was found hanging from a tree, so we suspect that he has committed suicide. The exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report,” an officer said.

Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the clashes, officials said, adding that three more have been detained.

(With agency inputs)