Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident which took place Saturday, a Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in West Bengal’s Paschim Burdwan district.

The family of the deceased have named the alleged killers.

“Muhammad Khalid Khan, a Trinamool Congress councillor was shot dead around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. We have received a complaint and detained one person for questioning,” an officer of Kulti police station said.

According to Khan’s brother, Khan was on his way home when three bike-borne men opened fire. Further, he named three suspects Kader Sheikh, Tinku Sheikh and Shahid Sheikh.

“His family members said that they have seen the attackers,” Jitendra Tiwari, the Mayor of Asansol Municipality and Trinamool leader said.