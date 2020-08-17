New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state will celebrate September 1 every year as Police Day to honour sacrifices made by cops while fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Also Read - 'Nothing Should Destroy Culture, Heritage of Bengal,' Says Mamata Banerjee on Protests at Viswa Bharati

“We had felicitated the COVID warriors. Police is not only maintaining law and order, they are working on containment zones, ensuring food supplies reach them, arranging free ambulance, arranging beds, they are doing everything. Because of accidents, political programs, the police is coming in direct contact and getting infected,” Banerjee said during a press briefing in Kolkata. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Kolkata Airport to Operate Outbound Flights to 6 COVID Hotspots

“From September 1, we are setting up Police Welfare Board. We will celebrate September 1 every year as Police Day,” the chief minister announced. Also Read - Raj Bhavan Under Surveillance, Alleges Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Acknowledging that people do not follow the MHA orders prohibiting political or social gatherings, Banerjee said, “Those who are staying barracks, they are facing problems. 20 new police barracks will be prepared for Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police so that the existing barracks can have social distancing.”

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that West Bengal is a “cosmopolitan and congested” state and people just look for an “opportunity to slam the police”.

“See what is happening in UP, MP, Bihar, Gujarat and Delhi. West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police are the best when compared to police of other states. Kolkata Police used to be compared to Scotland Yard earlier, now they are doing much better,” she said.

Banerjee also addressed the protest at Viswa Bharati University over the construction of a boundary wall on the ground where the iconic Poush Mela is held every winter.

The West Bengal CM said there needs to be no a construction which will “spoil nature’s beauty” or “the culture and heritage of Bengal”, remarking that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who established Shantiniketan, founded it with a vision to celebrate cultural festivals.