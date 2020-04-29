New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced to implement certain relaxations on coronavirus lockdown in areas that fall under green zone and orange zone. However, she said that restrictions will continue to be imposed in containment areas till the end of May. Also Read - India's Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Fell by 11.8% in March: IATA

Earlier in the day, the TMC supremo lambasted at the Centre for accusing the state of not having enough isolation beds for COVID-19 patients.

"There were some who tried to spread rumours that there are no beds in hospitals of Kolkata to get admitted. There are still 790 beds ready for COVID-19 in Kolkata," CM Banerjee said.

The BJP also accused the West Bengal CM of playing “vote bank politics”, claiming that a huge public health crisis is staring at the state because of her “abject” failure to impose an effective lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The assembly polls are due in the state in the first half of the next year, heightening the political battle between the TMC, in power for nine years, and its main challenger which fancies its chances against Banerjee after putting up a strong fight against her party in the last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

As of this morning, West Bengal has 697 confirmed cases and 20 deaths. However, opposition parties and several medical professionals have alleged that the state has been hiding the actual tally of the viral disease.