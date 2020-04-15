New Delhi: After Bandra and Surat incidents on Tuesday, where thousands of migrant workers gathered, demanding transport to return home, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her state administration will provide aid to migrant labourers, families who are stranded in other states. She also urged them not to worry and hurry to return home. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: 'End Lockdown With Raj Bhawan, we Must Act in Togetherness', Dhankhar Urges Mamata

"West Bengal will provide aid to migrant labourers, families who are stranded in other states at this time of nationwide lockdown," Mamata Banerjee said in a statement.

Last month, soon after the lockdown was announced, Banerjee had written a letter to 18 chief ministers of the country, urging them to take care of the migrant workers of her state. In the letter, she also sought aid for workers from the state who are stranded in different regions of the country due to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote the letter at a time when reports emerged that migrant workers across the country were trying to walk back home due to unemployment, lack of shelter and food.

As per Census 2011, there are around 5-lakh migrant workers from the state who are working in different parts of the country.

“Bengal has many workers – semi skilled and unskilled, working in different parts of the country,” Banerjee said in the letter, adding, “Due to complete lockdown in the country for COVID- 19 pandemic, many Bengal workers could not travel back and are stuck at different places.”

The chief minister whom she wrote the letter included chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Odisha, Karnataka and Punjab.

To address the economic crisis arising out of the lockdown, the Centre last month had granted Rs 1.75-lakh-crore bailout to help the poor tide over the impact of the nationwide lockdown.