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West Bengal hit by post-poll violence: Two BJP workers and one TMC worker killed; vandalism reported in several areas, parties appeal for peace

West Bengal hit by post-poll violence: Two BJP workers and one TMC worker killed; vandalism reported in several areas, parties appeal for peace

There have also been reports of arson and attacks on party offices in districts including Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad, though these have not been independently confirmed.

Kolkata: Two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and one Trinamool Congress supporter were reportedly killed in separate post-poll violence that erupted in Bengal on Tuesday. In Kolkata’s New Town area, BJP worker Madhu Mandal allegedly died after being beaten by TMC supporters. According to a Dainik Jagran report, he was attacked following an argument during a BJP victory procession. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After this incident, BJP supporters attacked the houses of TMC workers in the area and blocked the road. Central forces had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Post-poll violence

In Nanur in Birbhum district, TMC worker Abir Sheikh was allegedly killed by BJP workers. According to the police, he was attacked with a sharp weapon during a dispute in Santoshpur village, leading to his death on the spot. Another person was injured in the incident.

TMC MLA from Nanur, Bidhan Majhi, alleged that BJP goons carried out the murder, while BJP leader Shyamapada Mandal rejected the accusation and demanded a fair investigation. Meanwhile, in Udaynarayanpur in Howrah, another BJP worker named Yadav Bar has also been reported dead. His wife alleged that he was attacked for raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and playing with gulal.

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Incidents of vandalism and violence in several areas

There are several other incidences of vandalism and violence that were also reported from several parts of the state. In the Bijoygarh–Netaji Nagar area of Tollygunge, a crowd vandalized the election office of former minister Arup Biswas.

A TMC councilor’s office at Ruby Crossing in Kasba was also attacked. There have also been reports of arson and attacks on party offices in districts including Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad, though these have not been independently confirmed.

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence, while the BJP has outrightly rejected the accusations, suggesting that it could be the result of internal factionalism within the TMC. The Election Commission has taken a strict view of the incidents, sought reports from the local police, and assured strict action against those responsible.

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