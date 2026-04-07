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West Bengal Elections 2026: Massive voter list rejections trigger fresh political controversy as polls near

West Bengal Elections 2026: Massive voter list rejections trigger fresh political controversy as polls near

A massive voter verification exercise in West Bengal has led to rejection of lakhs of claims, leaving many uncertain about their voting rights ahead of crucial Assembly elections.

Bengal Voter List

As many as 27 lakh voters in Bengal will likely be left out of this year’s Assembly elections following the rejection of their claims from the electoral rolls. Political parties have cried foul over the number of names rejected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which took place in the run-up to Bengal’s mega electoral roll update.

Takeaways:

Nearly 27 lakh people had claimed inclusion of their names in Bengal’s electoral roll.

However, their claims were rejected after revision officers put their names under the “doubtful voters” list.

Parties have criticised the state government for their exclusion, while state officials maintain they were deleted after due process.

TMC MP Muhammed Salim has written to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking a probe into claims of exclusion of voters.

Are 27 lakh voters going to be left out from Bengal polls?

Bengal’s electoral rolls will freeze soon ahead of elections beginning with the first phase on April 23, 2026. This means names can’t be added beyond that point.

However, thousands of applicants who had claimed inclusion in Bengal’s electoral roll have found their names rejected by electoral officers. The deletions were made even as a large number of appeals have been filed by voters whose names appeared under the doubtful voters list.

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Who were the ‘doubtful voters’?

Ahead of Bengal’s electoral roll revision drive last year, close to 60 lakh names were put on a special list called ‘Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ‘ doubtful voters list’. They were asked to come forward and submit documents validating their eligibility to vote.

A total of 27 lakh applicants had applied for their names to be added back into Bengal’s electoral rolls. The remaining claims are still under consideration, however, many will miss the deadline to secure their voting rights before election day.

Why did authorities reject the claims?

As many as 27 lakh voters’ claims to be included in Bengal’s electoral rolls have been rejected. Electoral registration officers, who worked on the revision of electoral rolls for Bengal’s voters list, state that they only excluded names after due process. The basis of rejection is that electoral registration officers, mostly judicial officers deputed to police districts across the state, put the names under the doubtful voters list.

A majority of those applicants listed as ‘doubtful voters’ have filed appeals with special electoral tribunals headed by retired judges.

What did the tribunals say?

However, appeals are still pending even as elections draw closer. Each tribunal has received thousands of appeals and may not be able to hear all of them before voting day. The problem was addressed by the Supreme Court after pleas were made to include appellants whose cases are still pending.

Supreme Court refuses interim relief to doubtful voters

The top court refused to allow inclusion of doubtful voters whose names have been deleted. While the court agreed the process could take time and many may be genuine voters left off the rolls, it noted the electoral roll finalisation process cannot be reopened at this stage.

Only those applicants who were accepted during the electoral rolls verification process could be added to the final voter list.

Can excluded voters file appeals?

Opposition parties have been alleging that voters are being turned away from polling booths come voting day. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during the press conference that voters can file appeals if they find themselves left out of Bengal’s voters list.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Muhammad Salim wrote to Kumar urging a probe into multiple complaints that voters are being denied inclusion into Bengal’s electoral roll.

Salim wrote in his letter: “The large scale deletion and removal of names raises serious doubts about the intent of the ruling dispensation in Bengal.”

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