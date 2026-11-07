West Bengal weather alert: States to witness rain after Kali Puja, temperatures likely to see massive dip

IMD forecasts a 2–4°C temperature drop in West Bengal over the next 24 hours bringing a subtle winter chill for Kali Puja, followed by rain starting Monday due to a low-pressure system.

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A boy carries chairs amid rainfall, in Kolkata (PTI image)

Kolkata: West Bengal is set to experience an early touch of winter as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a temperature drop of two to four degrees Celsius across the state over the next 24 hours. Dry weather and early morning chill will accompany Sunday’s Kali Puja celebrations, especially in the western districts. However, the pleasant weather will be brief, as a new low-pressure system over North Bengal triggers a fresh spell of rain starting Monday.

Immediate Temperature Drop: Temperatures across West Bengal expected to fall by 2–4°C over 24 hours. Read more: Durga Puja weather forecast Kolkata: Fresh low-pressure area may bring more rain to Bengal; check Met prediction

Cooler Nights: Early morning and nighttime hours will be notably cooler, particularly in western districts.

Dry Kali Puja: Dry weather conditions will persist across the state through Sunday’s festivities.

Fresh Rain Ahead: Rain is forecast to return to both North and South Bengal from Monday onward.

Weather Trigger: A newly formed low-pressure system over North Bengal will drive the upcoming precipitation.

Dry weather will prevail till Kali Puja

“Dry weather will prevail till Kali Puja on Sunday. The weather will start changing from Monday. Rain will continue in south and north Bengal. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad districts. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour are likely in coastal areas. Rain chances will increase further on Tuesday,” a Met department official said.

Rain activity expected to intensify in West Bengal

Rain activity is expected to intensify on Tuesday and continue in several parts of south Bengal till Wednesday. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Other districts of south Bengal, including Nadia and Murshidabad, may also experience wet weather. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places.

In Kolkata, the maximum temperature on Saturday hovered around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius. The Met department has ruled out rainfall in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

North Bengal, too, is likely to witness increased rainfall activity from Tuesday. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast across the region, with gusty winds possible at one or two places. On Wednesday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive light rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies)