West Bengal weather update: West Bengal is likely to experience the season’s first winter chill over the next few days, with minimum temperatures expected to drop by three to five degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The anticipated dip comes after back-to-back cyclonic storms over the Bay of Bengal disrupted the flow of northerly winds, delaying the onset of colder conditions across the state. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by IMD for West Bengal.

Cyclonic storms Arnab and Akvan

Cyclonic storms Arnab and Akvan, which developed in late October and mid-November respectively, brought rain and cloudy conditions that hindered the entry of dry winds from the north. According to the IMD, minimum temperatures across West Bengal are likely to fall by three to five degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Kolkata recorded minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, nearly four degrees above normal, the Met department said.Minimum temperatures in several parts of the state had remained two to five degrees above normal over the past few days due to cloudy skies and rainfall.

Darjeeling was the coldest place in the state at 7.6 degrees Celsius, though the reading was still 2.6 degrees above its seasonal average. Purulia, in western Bengal, recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal.

Light rainfall was reported in parts of Alipurduar district in north Bengal. Kumargram received 25 mm of rain, while Sankosh tea garden recorded 18 mm, the IMD said.

Delhi weather update

Delhi on Monday recorded its coldest day of the season so far and the city’s Air Quality Index went up by 21 points to settle at 260 in the ‘poor’ category. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius, also 0.2 degrees below the seasonal normal.

The city’s AQI had shown a gradual improvement over the previous four days, falling from 280 on November 19 to 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21 and 239 on Sunday.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Monday, 39 were in the ‘poor’ category, 13 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality and six were in the ‘moderate’ category. IGNOU, Maidan Garhi recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 356.

(With inputs from agencies)