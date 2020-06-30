New Delhi: Fearing that it could lead to further rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and urged it to not send flights from 8 countries which have heavy caseload in the country. Also Read - After Centre’s Announcement, West Bengal Govt Extends Free Ration to Beneficiaries Till June 2021

Writing a letter, the West Bengal government urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to suspend flight services to the state from COVID-19 hotspots such Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat for two weeks from July 6.

Expressing concern, West Bengal wrote to ministry secretary PS Kharola and urged him to consider the concern raised by the state.

The state government wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry that West Bengal is witnessing a steep rise in cases and a large number of cases have been reported from people coming in the state from outside with infection. “Hence the state government of West Bengal has decided to curtail the movement of incoming flights and trains into the state.

The state government also requested the Centre to not schedule any flight to West Bengal from high prevalence places like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat starting July 6 to July 31.