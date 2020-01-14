New Delhi: The International Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a weather advisory, through a series of tweets, forecasting a Western Disturbance, which, it said, would lead to rain/thunderstorm/snow in various parts of the country.

The advisory said that a fresh Western Disturbance, which, it said, would likely affect the Western Himalayan region as well as plains of northwest India from January 15th onwards, achieving peak intensity of precipitation on January 16. Scattered rain/snow over Jammu & Kashmir and widespread rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls over Uttarakhand on January 6, the weather advisory further stated.

It added that under the influence of the disturbance, scattered rain/thunderstorm would take place in Punjab between January 15-16. Scattered rain/thunderstorm would also be witnessed in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on January 15-16. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, will experience scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm between January 16-17.

Finally, the advisory also forecast isolated thunderstorm accompanied by hail/lightning over Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh between January 15 and 16.

A Western Disturbance is described as an extratropical storm which originates in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent.