Western Railway Launches Yatri App, Commuters Can Now Track Live Location of Trains

New Delhi: The Western Railway’s Mumbai Division on Wednesday launched the ‘Yatri app,’ a live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting. The Western Railways WR has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes, this will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur said that the mobile application comes with a plethora of features to help commuter plan their journey at their fingertips. He further added that commuters will not only be able to get the train’s live location on map, but also see it moving in action.

Commuters will get authentic information regarding train live updates and announcements, latest timetable, maps of major railway station and amenities.

Releasing an official statement, the Mumbai Division of Western Railways (WR) said: “It’s official now! Let the world of commuters know that Western Railway tracking is going to be launched on the official Local app of Mumbai, YATRI from April 5, 2023, at Churchgate station Mumbai. With state of the art GPS system, get access to the accurate location of your train and make your journey easy.”

Apart from this, the app will also provide additional information such as nearby attractions, Mumbai Metro, Buses, etc.

When it comes to trains, Yatri displays its location on a map and the train’s train’s insignia can be seen travelling towards its destination. The app can also be used to compare different trains.

Yatri App Divyangjan-friendly

Divyang travellers who operate the phone via voice commands can easily find their train’s live location by asking it through Google Assistant. They have to speak the command “Talk to Yatri Railways” and say the train number. Google Assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri App and speak out loud to the users.

How to check LIVE location of local trains:

The commuters should first download the Yatri app from Google Play Store or iOS and sign in

There are multiple tabs like Local, Metro, Mono, Bus and Ferry on the homepage

Click on ‘Local’ and enter “You are starting from…?” and the source destination and click on Search Trains

You will now see number of trains and accordingly options according to the mode of transprattion selected earlier.

Tap the required option and check the live status.

