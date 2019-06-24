Mumbai: Western Railways will run three special trains during the Ganapati festival. Western Railways gave all details on its Twitter handle:

Of these trains, while one would ply from Mumbai Central to Mangalore and two from Bandra Terminus to Mangalore on special fare. The bookings are open on June 27 at IRCTC website.

All the trains are weeklies. The Mumbai Central-Mangalore train, 09001/09002 would run from August 29 to September 12.

It will haveA AC II tier, III tier, General and Sleep Class.

The Bandra Terminus to Mangalore train,09009/ 09010,would run on September 3 and 10.

The Western Railways has launched a special train on the Mumbai-Delhi rail route to deal with the extra load of passengers. The traffic on the route had increased by 10 per cent following the temporary shutdown of the cash-strapped airline Jet Airways. The Western Railways is also planning to start another special train.

The other Bandra-Mangalore train, 09011/09012 would run on September 1 and September 8. It is an AC train and would have AC II tier, AC III tier and AC Chair Car.