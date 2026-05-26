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What is wet-bulb temperature? How is it more deadly than a heatwave? Should Indians be worried?

What is wet-bulb temperature? How is it more deadly than a heatwave? Should Indians be worried?

Discover why the "wet-bulb" effect is more dangerous than a standard heatwave and learn why this rising climate phenomenon poses a significant health risk to India.

A man bathes under tap water to beat the heat during summer season, at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (PTI image)

Wet-bulb temperature: Amid the ongoing extreme heatwave in the country, people are suffering due to the massive maximum temperatures. However, another term related to geography is in news called Wet-bulb temperature. Wet-bulb temperature is essentially the lowest temperature air can reach through evaporation. Simply put, it measures how effectively sweat can cool your body. When the air is dry, sweat evaporates quickly, keeping you comfortable. However, when the air is already saturated with moisture, that cooling process slows down or stops entirely. Here are all the details you need to know about Wet-bulb temperature and how it can impact life of Indians.

Why Wet-bulb temperature is a big concern?

When the wet-bulb temperature nears 35°C, human sweat stops evaporating effectively, meaning the body loses its primary way to regulate internal temperature. In this situation, drinking water alone cannot solve this problem because the body’s cooling system has essentially shut down. Consequently, if the body stays in these conditions for too long, the internal temperature rises rapidly, leading to life-threatening heatstroke and potential organ failure.

Also read: May 27 IMD weather forecast: Heat wave warning, rainfall and thunderstorms predicted over THESE states | Full report

India’s Vulnerable Climate

India faces a significant threat from these rising temperatures due to its unique geography. Coastal regions naturally contend with high humidity, while dense urban areas often trap heat, creating dangerous pockets of extreme warmth. When you combine these factors with the high moisture levels brought by the monsoon, large parts of the country become susceptible to conditions that can quickly turn hazardous.

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Will weak monsoon forecast raises concerns over rural demand?

In a big update for the economic impact for India, a report has claimed that the upcoming monsoon will directly influence India’s FY27 macroeconomic outlook, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting rainfall at 92 per cent of the long-period average, classified as below normal.

Also read: 23 May IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain and sudden hailstorms to lash multiple states; severe heat wave to persist in plains | All details

The report from investment platform smallcase said that below normal rainfall raises concerns over food inflation, rural demand recovery and interest‑rate trajectories in upcoming quarters.

Also read: Noida Weather: Rain expected on this date, IMD issues storm alert – Check forecast for Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra

It further highlighted that stable rainfall conditions could support inflation management and sustain growth momentum, while weaker rainfall patterns may increase inflationary pressures and create volatility across rural-linked sectors.

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