Mumbai: Popular yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev has claimed to have found an ayurvedic remedy for treating the deadly coronavirus. However, he has not provided any evidence for the research.

"We've done scientific research and found Ashwagandha … doesn't allow blending of corona protein with human protein," Ramdev is known to have said in a promotional video for the remedy.

On Twitter, Ramdev also urged people to take up yoga to boost their immunity, coupling his advice with a hashtag #YogaForCorona.

However, such claims with no scientific backing have angered doctors. Talking to news agency Reuters, Dr Giridhar Babu, a professor of epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, has urged the Centre to ban such advertisements.

“These kinds of messages give a false sense of security. People who are not well educated, they are the ones who will get misled,” the doctor said.

It must be noted that there are currently no vaccines or cure for COVID-19. The people who have tested positive for the virus are being treated with HIV, anti-malarial medicines.

The global death toll from the new virus has risen to 8000. Total coronavirus cases across the world have surpassed 200,000.