New Delhi: MEA Raveesh Kumar on Friday said that the Indian government has requested Pakistan to provide immediate and unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Indian national and former Indian Navy official Jadav was arrested from Pakistan’s Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, over charges of terrorism and spying for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), stated a report. India, however, claimed that Jadhav was abducted from Iran and his presence in Pakistan could never be credibly explained, stated a report.

“I have said in the past that we are in touch with Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. We have requested for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access from Pakistan in the light of ICJ judgement,” stated news agency ANI quoting Raveesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Minister of External Affairs said that an India-Japan summit is slated to be held from December 15-17. Although the ministry did not announce the venue of the summit, it is expected to be held in Assam’s Guwahati.

Talking about the fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda, Raveesh Kumar stated that Nithyananda’s passport has been cancelled and his application for a new one was also rejected. “We have sensitized all our missions and posts that this man is wanted in several cases of crime. We have asked our missions to sensitize the local government,” Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Raveesh Kumar also noted that as many as 18 Indian national crew members were abducted from ship ‘Nave Constellation’ at high seas near Nigeria on December 3. “We are working closely with the Nigerian authorities,” noted Kumar according to news agency ANI.

Raveesh Kumar told news agency ANI, “We are in contact with the families of 6 Indian who have lost their lives in Sudan. Our efforts will also be focused on how to repatriate bodies of those who have lost their lives.” He added, according to new agency ANI, “58 Indian workers were working at the factory in #Sudan. 6 Indian workers were killed in the incident. 8 Indians are in hospital and 11 people are unidentified. 33 Indians are safe.”

