New Delhi: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, whose BJP-led government in the state is fighting for survival, on Friday struck a defiant note after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, remarking that while it is the Governor who will decide when the floor test takes place, ‘today we’ve seen who got the majority’. Also Read - Political Crisis in Manipur: Congress Stakes Claim to Form Govt, Demands Removal of Speaker

Speaking to media after the BJP’s Leisemba Sanajaboa emerged victorious over Congress’ T Mangibabu, the CM said, “Many members from Congress and others are supporting us. MLAs are coming forward to support our government’s work for development and welfare of the state.The decision on floor test will be taken by Governor but as of today, we’ve seen who got the majority.” Also Read - BJP-led Manipur Govt in Trouble as 4 NNP Ministers Withdraw Support From Ruling Alliance

Notably, the BJP-led government in Manipur came under crisis Wednesday night, when a total of nine MLAs supporting the government, including three from the BJP itself, withdrew their support to the government, with the BJP MLAs resigning and joining the Congress.

The development prompted the Congress to move a no confidence motion in the state Assembly.

In the 2017 Assembly Election, while it was the Congress which emerged as the single-largest party, it was the BJP which moved swiftly and cobbled an alliance, thus forming a government in the state.

In the 60-seat Manipur Assembly, a party or coalition needs at least 31 seats to form government. As things stand, the effective strength of the Assembly is 49, which means that at least 25 seats are needed to form government. While the BJP has the support of 23 MLAs, the Congress is supported by 26.