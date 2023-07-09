Home

WFH Advisory Issued By Gurugram Admin To Corporate, Pvt Offices Due To Heavy Rains

This is to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

Gurugram July 09: People push a vehicle that is stuck in a heavily waterlogged road amid torrential rains, in Gurugram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Gurugram Administration Issues WFH Advisory: North India has been battered by incessant heavy rains for a few days now. The situation in the upper reaches of mountainous states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir is alarming. In the plains, the national capital Delhi and NCR have had their share of disruptions and chaos such as severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams.

In view of the above circumstances, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav on Sunday issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to Work From Home (WFH) on Monday, July 10. This is to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

“This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously. We also advised the resident not to step outside unnecessarily due to rain,” said Yadav.

Gurugram recorded 150 mm of rain between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm on Sunday causing severe waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and different parts of the Millennium City, suggests data from the district administration.

The commuters on the expressway near Narsinghpur Chowk faced huge traffic congestion and some people were seen walking in knee-deep water.

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of the submerged expressway and service lane at the Narsinghpur Chowk and other places.

The Gurugram traffic police took to Twitter and updated commuters about traffic movements. The police asked commuters to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

The worst affected points were Sector-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul, Sector-30, 31, 38, 40, 44, 45, 47, 29, 50, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk Subhash Chowk, and Dwarka Expressway.

Waterlogging was reported at several key junctions, including Sector-30, 31, 40, 15, Police line, near Gurugram MLA office, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur service road, Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sohna Road, and Subhash Chowk which resulted in traffic snarls. Internal sectors and colonies such as sectors 10, 9 10 A, 29, 39, 47, Palam Vihar, and Greenwood City also had flooded streets with rainwater entering some of the houses.

The Gurugram-Delhi Expressway was blocked due to waterlogging and areas around Rajeev Chowk, Khandsa, Subash Chowk, and Kanhai Chowk were the worst affected.

