Protest Motivated: WFI Rejects Wrestlers’ Allegations Against Federation’s Chief | 10 Points

The wrestlers called off their protest after the government announced that it will form an oversight committee to probe the charges.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others during their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_20_2023_000381B)

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation Of India on Saturday rejected accusations of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bushan Sharan Singh and charges against the WFI chief have a hidden agenda.

“The protest is not in the best interest of the Wrestlers nor for the promoting good Wrestling in India, but it has some personal as well as hidden agenda to dislodge the current fairest and strict management of WFI and also by conspiracy to create such adverse atmosphere in public to create undue pressure,” the wrestling body said in a letter to the ministry of youth affairs.

The wrestlers, including young Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and Sonam Malik among others, started a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday and demanded the sacking of the WFI chief.

#MeToo Protests: Key Developments

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI claimed that the wrestlers’ protest was motivated by a “hidden agenda to dislodge the current management”.

WFI denied all the charges in its response to the government’s notice and asserted that “there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement ” in the federation.

The Sports Ministry had sought an explanation from WFI after the country’s top wrestlers sat on a dharna and alleged that the federation chief sexually harassed women wrestlers and acts like a “dictator”.

The wrestlers called off their protest after the government announced that it will form an oversight committee to probe the charges.

The allegations were made by renowned wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

The federation brought to the notice of the government that it has a five-member sexual harassment committee in place, chaired by its secretary general VN Prasood and which also has Sakshi as a member.

It said the charges were “motivated, biased, unfounded, untrue and false” and that the allegations were made solely with a view to harm the president, the WFI and its coaches.

The wrestlers also demanded that the WFI be disbanded immediately and a new panel is formed, including grapplers.

The WFI listed 23 national events conducted in 2022 and claimed it “speaks of fair, supportive, clean and strict management”.

The WFI questioned the timing of the protest and said vested interests are behind it.